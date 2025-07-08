ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

WestJet to offer non-stop flights between Winnipeg, Costa Rica

By Kayla Rosen

Published

The WestJet check-in area at Pearson International Airport is photographed in Toronto, Saturday, June 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov”


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.