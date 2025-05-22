ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Western premiers to sign memorandum on trade: Kinew

By Kayla Rosen

Published

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew weighs in on wildfire risks, trade deals, and what he hopes to achieve at the upcoming premiers’ summit.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.