ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

‘Universal Language’ wins best Canadian film at TFCA Awards, while ‘Any Other Way: The Jackie Shane Story’ named best documentary

By The Canadian Press

Published

An absurdist dramedy about an alternate-universe Winnipeg and a dystopian thriller about a famine-ravaged world are among the Toronto International Film Festival’s picks for best Canadian films of the year. A scene from the film "Universal Language" is shown in an undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Telefilm Canada **MANDATORY CREDIT**