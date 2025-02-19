ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Researchers confirm Hall of Famer Bobby Hull had CTE when he died 2 years ago

By The Associated Press

Published

Hartford Whalers' star Gordie Howe, left, and Bobby Hull, right, have a chat as Hartford Whalers practice before their NHL game with the Washington Capitals, March 8, 1980. (AP Photo/William Smith, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.