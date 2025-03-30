ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Port of Churchill sees renewed interest as Canada looks to diversify trade routes

By The Canadian Press

Published

A polar bear statue stands near a road, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, in Churchill, Man. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.