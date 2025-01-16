ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Nello Altomare, Manitoba education minister and legislature member, dies at 61

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

Manitoba’s Education Minister Nello Altomare has died after a battle with cancer. CTV’s Danton Unger has more.




















