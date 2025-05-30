ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Mayor of Flin Flon, Man., says fierce winds may cause wildfire to hit his city

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

Playing null of undefined
Evacuation in Flin Flon

Evacuation in Flin Flon

Flin Flon hospital patients evacuated amid wildfire threat

Flin Flon hospital patients evacuated amid wildfire threat

WATCH: Wildfire burns in Cross Lake

WATCH: Wildfire burns in Cross Lake

Cars evacuate from wildfire threatening Flin Flon

Cars evacuate from wildfire threatening Flin Flon

Fear and anxiety among wildfire evacuees

Fear and anxiety among wildfire evacuees

Flin Flon council provides update on wildfire situation

Flin Flon council provides update on wildfire situation

State of emergency declared in Manitoba

State of emergency declared in Manitoba

Warning about drones in fire areas

Warning about drones in fire areas

Wildfires prompt state of emergency declaration in Manitoba

Wildfires prompt state of emergency declaration in Manitoba

Premier Kinew speaks on Manitoba wildfire situation

Premier Kinew speaks on Manitoba wildfire situation