ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Manitoba man creates app to help you shop for Canadian products

By Kayla Rosen

Published

Hashim Farooq talks about his app CanMade and how it’s helping Canadians shop for local goods.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.