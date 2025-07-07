ADVERTISEMENT

Leaf Rapids evacuating due to wildfire threat

By Charles Lefebvre

The northern Manitoba town of Leaf Rapids has issued a mandatory evacuation order for residents due to encroaching wildfires. A helicopter crew works on a wildfire as another is shown flying by in northern Manitoba during a helicopter tour in the surrounding area of Flin Flon, Man., on Thursday, June 12, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mike Deal-Pool