ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Jets’ Hellebuyck, Blues’ Binnington set for sequel of goalie duel in playoffs

By The Canadian Press

Published

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) saves the shot from Anaheim Ducks' Troy Terry (19) during second period NHL action in Winnipeg on Wednesday, April 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.