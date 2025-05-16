ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Crews keep battling deadly, out-of-control wildfires in eastern Manitoba

By The Canadian Press

Published

A member of the Manitoba Wildfire Program crosses a stream with a new hose on his back as fire crews continue to fight wildfires around Lac du Bonnet, Man., Thursday, May 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski


















