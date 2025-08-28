Winnipeg

Community that lost $472,000 to cyber attack failed to investigate: auditor general

By The Canadian Press

Published

Manitoba's auditor general says a rural municipality failed to properly investigate the cause of cyber attack that resulted in hundreds of thousands of dollars being siphoned from its coffers. The exterior of the Manitoba Legislature is seen in Winnipeg, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.