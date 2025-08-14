ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

‘Amazing, interesting place’: Bob Odenkirk discusses Winnipeg on podcast

By Kayla Rosen

Published

Speaking on a recent podcast, the ‘Nobody 2’ star shared what he liked about the city he recently filmed two movies in.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.