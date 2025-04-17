Get to know your candidates: Windsor West

Windsor West candidates for the federal election 2025. Left to right: Richard Pollock, Liberal (Source: Liberal party), Jacob Bezaire, PPC (Source: PPC), Margaret Villamizar, Marxist Leninist party (Source: Margaret Villamizar - Windsor West Candidate/Facebook), Brian Masse, NDP (Source: Brian Masse Windsor West/Facebook), Louay Ahmad, Green party (Source: Green party), Harbinder Gill, Conservative (Source: Harbinder-Harb-Gill for Windsor West/Facebook), Joseph Markham, Communist party (Source: Communist Party of Canada).