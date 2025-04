Get to know your candidates: Windsor-Tecumseh-Lakeshore

Windsor-Tecumseh-Lakeshore candidates for the 2025 federal election. Left to right: Alex Ilijoski, NDP (Source: NDP), Irek Kusmierczyk (Source: Government of Canada), Beth St. Denis, Christian Heritage (Source: Christian Heritage Party), Nick Babic, PPC (Source: People's Party of Canada), Kathy Borrelli, Conservative (Source: Kathy Borrelli for Windsor-Tecumseh-Lakeshore/Facebook), Roxanne Tellier, Green (Source: Green Party of Canada), Helmi Charif, Centrist Party (Source: Helmi Charif/Facebook).