Vancouver Park Board preparing for ‘unpermitted’ cannabis events on 4-20

An inflatable shaped like a joint is tossed above the crowd during the annual 4-20 marijuana celebration in Vancouver on Saturday, April 20, 2019. The Vancouver Park Board says it's gearing up for "unpermitted" events on April 20 including on Sunset Beach, where thousands of people have gathered in past years to smoke cannabis to the chagrin of city officials and police. (Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press)