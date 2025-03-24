ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

Vancouver car show sets attendance records after Tesla ban, defying boycott calls

By The Canadian Press

Published

People attend a protest rally outside a Telsa dealership in Ottawa against CEO Elon Musk's political influence on Saturday, March 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.