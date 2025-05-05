ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

Vancouver-area taxi driver caught impaired behind the wheel, police say

By Todd Coyne

Published

The 33-year-old driver from Delta was issued a 90-day roadside driving prohibition and his cab was impounded for 30 days at the taxi company’s expense, according to police. (Handout)
The 33-year-old driver from Delta was issued a 90-day roadside driving prohibition and his cab was impounded for 30 days at the taxi company’s expense, according to police. (Handout)