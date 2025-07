U.S. Coast Guard tall ship once part of Hitler’s navy sails into Victoria for visit

The U.S Coast Guard Barque Eagle tall ship arrives in Victoria, B.C., on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. The Barque Eagle is the tallest ship in the U.S. and serves as the training vessel for the U.S. Coast Guard Academy during the summer months. The ship, built in 1936 in Germany and originally a German Navy training vessel, is approximately 90 metres (295 feet) long and nearly 46 metres (150 feet) in length. It will be open for public tours until Thursday while docked in Victoria. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck