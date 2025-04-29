ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

Three members of family from Colombia died in B.C. festival attack, says son

By The Canadian Press

Published

Alejandro Samper, left to right, his sister Glitza Daniela Samper, his mother Glitza Maria Caicedo and his father Daniel Samper are shown in this undated handout photo. Alejandro Samper says he lost his mother, father and sister in the attack on the Lapu Lapu Day festival. The three members of a family of Colombian immigrants have been identified among the 11 people killed in Saturday's vehicle attack in Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO — Alejandro Samper *MANDATORY CREDIT*


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.