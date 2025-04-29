Three members of family from Colombia died in B.C. festival attack, says son

Alejandro Samper, left to right, his sister Glitza Daniela Samper, his mother Glitza Maria Caicedo and his father Daniel Samper are shown in this undated handout photo. Alejandro Samper says he lost his mother, father and sister in the attack on the Lapu Lapu Day festival. The three members of a family of Colombian immigrants have been identified among the 11 people killed in Saturday's vehicle attack in Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO — Alejandro Samper *MANDATORY CREDIT*