ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

Man found guilty of stabbing teen to death on bus in Surrey, B.C.

By Todd Coyne

Published

Surrey RCMP responded to a stabbing on a bus in the city on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 around 9:30 p.m. Investigators say the victim and his attacker had some sort of altercation while on the bus, not far from the King George SkyTrain station.