ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

Five properties ordered evacuated due to B.C. wildfire, five more on alert

By The Canadian Press

Published

Wildland firefighter Sasha Terhoch sprays water on hot spots remaining from a controlled burn the B.C. Wildfire Service conducted to help contain the White Rock Lake wildfire on Okanagan Indian Band land, northwest of Vernon, B.C., on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. (Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press)