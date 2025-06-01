ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

B.C. ostrich farm facing cull ponders moving birds to U.S. as ‘last resort’

By The Canadian Press

Published

Supporters of Universal Ostrich Farms stand near ostriches at the farm’s property in Edgewood, B.C., on Saturday, May 17, 2025. Hundreds of supporters flocked to the farm over the Victoria Day long weekend to protest the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s order to cull 400 ostriches. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Hemens