Vancouver

B.C. event planners rethinking security practices following Vancouver attack

By The Canadian Press

Published

Members of the Vancouver Police forensics team examine the scene where a vehicle drove into a crowd at a Lapu Lapu Day street festival Saturday evening in Vancouver, Sunday, April 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick


















