ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

Day of mourning in B.C. as Vancouver festival attack suspect to face court

By The Canadian Press

Published

RJ Aquino, the chair of Filipino BC, one of the main groups that organized the Filipino heritage festival in Vancouver, B.C., speaks about the vehicle attack, Monday, April 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Claire Rush


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.