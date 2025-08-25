Canada signs defence pact with Indonesia ahead of Indo-Pacific exercise

From left, Commander of US Indo-Pacific Command Adm. Samuel Paparo, Deputy Commander of the Indonesian Armed Forces Gen. Tandyo Budi Revita, and Canada's Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Jennie Carignan, pose for photographers during the opening ceremony of Super Garuda Shield 2025, an Indonesia-US annual large-scale joint military exercise that brings together forces from multiple countries, in Jakarta, Indonesia Monday, Aug. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)