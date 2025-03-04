ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

B.C. to see record $35B in health-care spending in 2025

By Penny Daflos

Published

A B.C. Ambulance Service employee in protective equipment including an N95 mask, a face shield, goggles and gloves, moves a patient from an ambulance to the emergency department at Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, April 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck