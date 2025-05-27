B.C. orders Hobo Hot Spring restored, as new fence blocks off public use

A fence and structure are seen at the pools known as the Hobo Hot Spring, near the village of Harrison Hot Springs, B.C., in this Monday, May 26, 2025, handout photo provided by the community's mayor, Fred Talen. The British Columbia government has ordered that the free and natural spring be repaired after it was filled with dirt and boulders in October 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Fred Talen, *MANDATORY CREDIT*