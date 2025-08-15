ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

51st state? No thanks, says B.C. MLA after receiving U.S. senator’s ‘nonsense’ pitch

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

The B.C. legislature is pictured as people walk in downtown Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, April 23, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.