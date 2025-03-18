ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

B.C. doles out grant funding to bolster food manufacturing sector

By The Canadian Press

Published

The B.C. government is contributing $6.6 million in grant funding to food and beverage manufacturing firms across the province, saying the funding will help create jobs and bolster domestic food security. Minister for Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation Diana Gibson meets with Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin during the swearing-in ceremony at Government House in Victoria, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (Chad Hipolito / The Canadian Press)