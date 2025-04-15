ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

B.C. accepting only 1,100 new immigrant applications, nominations to focus on health

By The Canadian Press

Published

B.C.'s Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills Anne Kang says she's worried the reduction in available slots for the province's nominee program could mean they're not able to fill critical roles. Then-Minister of Citizens' Services, Kang poses for photographs after being named to the position in Vancouver on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.