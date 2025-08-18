ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

Anesthesiologist from B.C. pain clinic charged with sexual assault

By Andrew Weichel

Published

An anesthesiologist from a Surrey, B.C., pain clinic has been charged with sexually assaulting a female patient.


















