$60M donation will fund cardiovascular institute at Vancouver General Hospital

From the left, Vivian Eliopoulos, president and CEO of Vancouver Coastal Health, Ajay Dilawri, co-founder of the Dilawri Foundation, Angela Chapman, president and CEO of the VGH and UBC Hospital Foundation, and Dr. David Wood, head of cardiology at Vancouver General Hospital and the University of British Columbia Hospital, pose for a picture at an event unveiling a $60-million donation by the Dilawri Foundation for a new cardiovascular health institute and a research innovation fund in Vancouver on Thursday, June 5, 2025. (Darryl Greer / The Canadian Press)