ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Toronto Argonauts re-sign global punter John Haggerty

By The Canadian Press

Published

Toronto Argonauts' punter John Haggerty (29) punts as Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Tanner Cadwallader (47) dives during first half CFL football action at the 111th Grey Cup in Vancouver on November 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.