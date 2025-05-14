ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

MLSE to host fans inside Scotiabank Arena for Game 6 watch party

By Laura Sebben

Published

Fans hold the Canadian flag is shown during the national anthems ahead of Game 1 between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Florida Panthers on Monday, May 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.