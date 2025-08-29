Sports

Forge FC looks to extend record unbeaten run as it returns to Calgary to face Cavalry

Published

Forge FC's Kyle Edward Bekker (10) reacts following a goal against the Vancouver Whitecaps during first half Canadian Championship semifinal soccer action in Hamilton, on Thursday, August 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.