ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto City Hall

‘We will defend ourselves’ Chow says as Toronto gets set to unveil plan to counter tariffs

By Joshua Freeman

Published

Mayor Olivia Chow speaks with CNN for an interview Monday March 17, 2025.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.