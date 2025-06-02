ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto City Hall

Toronto raises Pride Flag at city hall to mark start of Pride Month

By Laura Sebben

Published

The City of Toronto officially marked the start of Pride Month on Monday, raising the Pride Flag outside City Hall. (CP24)


















