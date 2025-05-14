ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto City Hall

Mayor Olivia Chow asks federal government for financial help amid ‘senseless trade war’

By Alex Arsenych

Published

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow speaks to reporters on Saturday, March 8, 2025. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.