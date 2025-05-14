ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto City Hall

Dundas Station to be renamed TMU Station: TTC board

By Laura Sebben

Published

The Toronto Transit Commission has approved the renaming of Dundas Station to TMU Station, in which the university will pay for all costs.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.