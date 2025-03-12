ADVERTISEMENT

Trump says Ontario ‘shouldn’t be playing with electricity,’ ahead of Ford’s meeting in Washington

By Joshua Freeman

U.S. President Donald Trump decried Doug Ford's use of electricity as a bargaining chip ahead of the Ontario premier's meeting in Washington.


















