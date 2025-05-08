ADVERTISEMENT

Queen's Park

Four small modular reactors at Darlington to cost $21 billion to build

By Allison Jones and Liam Casey, The Canadian Press

Published

Ontario Power Generation signage is seen facility at the Darlington Power Complex, in Bowmanville, Ont., on May 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.