ADVERTISEMENT

Ontario Election 2025

Ontario PCs maintain 14-point lead but Liberals pull ahead in Toronto: Nanos survey

By Codi Wilson

Published

Nanos Research releases nightly tracking on Feb. 21, 2025.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.