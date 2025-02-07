ADVERTISEMENT

Ontario Election 2025

Doug Ford leads in every region except Toronto, which is a toss up: Nanos survey

By Codi Wilson

Published

Nik Nanos from Nanos Research discusses results of the poll showing 46 per cent support for the Progressive Conservatives.


















