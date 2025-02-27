ADVERTISEMENT

York

Police searching for man wanted in connection with 6 Newmarket retirement home break-ins

By Laura Sebben

Published

York police are searching for Dhruvin Radadiya, 26, of no fixed address. He is accused of breaking into a Newmarket retirement home.


















