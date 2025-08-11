ADVERTISEMENT

York

Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by driver in Vaughan

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

A pedestrian has serious injuries after being struck by a driver near Highway 7 and Kipling Avenue in Vaughan on Aug. 10. (Arlyn Mcadorey/CTV News Toronto)


















