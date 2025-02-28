ADVERTISEMENT

York

Teen fatally shot by police in Aurora appeared to have plan to ‘lure’ cops to home to ‘shoot and kill’ them, SIU alleges

By Codi Wilson

Published

A York Regional Police cruiser is pictured at the scene of a deadly police-involved shooting in Aurora in this photo released by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU). (Photo supplied by SIU).


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.