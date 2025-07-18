ADVERTISEMENT

York

Male suspect wanted after shots fired at Vaughan business: police

By Laura Sebben

Published

Police are searching for a lone suspect after a Vaughan business was shot at earlier this week.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.