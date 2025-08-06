ADVERTISEMENT

York

‘Ma, you have to come pick me up’: York police release footage of Ferrari stunt driver being towed

By Joe Van Wonderen

Updated

Published

A man was pulled over by York Regional Police on his way to his birthday party for allegedly driving 130 km/h in a 70 km/h zone.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.