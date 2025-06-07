ADVERTISEMENT

Peel

Woman killed in Hwy. 401 crash, daughter rushed to hospital: police

By Jermaine Wilson

Published

Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Milton on Saturday, June 7, 2025. (OPP_HSD/X)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.